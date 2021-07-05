Q: Harry Bosch is my all-time favorite detective, but I did not know about the "Bosch" series on Amazon. After a series ends on Amazon, does it ever show up on regular TV such as NBC, CBS, etc.?

A: For the most part, streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix and Hulu have kept their shows off broadcast to maintain their competitive advantage. But there have been exceptions. CBS, the broadcast network, carried some episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Good Fight," both of which had premiered on the network's streamer. You may be better off looking for an eventual DVD release of "Bosch," especially now that its final season is on Amazon. Seasons of streaming shows such as "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" on Amazon and "The Handmaid's Tale" have found their way to disc (although, again, "Bosch" has not yet).

'For Life' is being shopped around

Q: Please answer: Is "For Life" coming back?

A: Not on ABC, which dropped the series after two seasons. Ratings for regular broadcasts were low, although Deadline.com noted that it did better with delayed viewing and in digital telecasts on Hulu. It is being shopped, possibly to a streamer. Variety reported recently that IMDB TV — a free, ad-supported streaming service backed by Amazon — was close to ordering a third season of "For Life" and had already made a deal for telecasts of the first two seasons.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.