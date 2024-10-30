A: It does. Maddie Bosch [Harry’s daughter, a new cop in “The Waiting”] is definitely the influence of the TV show, echoing back to me. She was definitely the part I liked writing the best. Up until the last 10, 12 years with the TV shows coming into play, every page of my books, you saw the world through the main character’s eyes, whether it was Bosch or Haller. But when you make a TV show, you can’t do that. You’ve got to spread the storytelling out. The actor can’t be in every scene, so that led to the TV show developing characters beyond what I had done in my books. And that bounces back to developing more characters in the books, too.