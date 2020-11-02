The United States has a new commander at one of its border stations connecting northern Minnesota and Canada.

Michael T. Johnson took over the Warroad station last week, making him responsible for 166 miles of water and land border that runs south of Manitoba and Ontario.

Johnson was administered the oath of office from Robert Tuttle, the commander he succeeded, during a modest ceremony.

Johnson joined the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in July 2008 and was first assigned to the Lordsburg, N.M., station just north of the nation's border with Mexico and roughly 1,700 miles from his newest assignment.

In 2015, he was transferred to the border station in Portal in northwestern North Dakota and then moved east in 2017 to the Bottineau station in North Dakota. He was given a supervisory role at the agency's sector headquarters in Grand Forks, where he worked in the intelligence unit.

"Congratulations to Agent Johnson on his promotion," William J. Maddocks, said Grand Forks sector acting chief patrol agent said in a statement. "Johnson's experience, demeanor and eagerness to lead will no doubt serve him well in this command position."