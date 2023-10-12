Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after a body was found in a creek in a city park.

Officers went to Brookdale Park on Wednesday after getting a call about a body in the water and found the man in Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab, Water Patrol, and the Medical Examiner also responded to assist with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Anybody with information can call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222 or submit a tip by texting BPPD and 847411.