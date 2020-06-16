The body of an angler was recovered from Prior Lake after a search lasting roughly four hours, authorities said.

Scott County authorities say they were alerted about 7:20 a.m. Monday to someone who failed to return home the previous night from fishing and boating.

Law enforcement responded to the Knotty Oar Marina and found the angler’s unoccupied pontoon and cellphone on a boat slip, along with personal belongings floating nearby in the water, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Responders searched the water and nearby shoreline and found the individual around noon near the boat slip.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the angler’s identity, age, gender or other identifying information, nor has it addressed how the person ended up in the water and died.