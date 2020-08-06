An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found Wednesday morning along a Burnsville highway.
A state highway worker found the body about 10:30 a.m. along Hwy. 13 near Rivers Hills Drive, Burnsville police said.
There was no information on the person’s gender or possible cause of death.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person’s name and cause of death after an autopsy.
STAFF REPORT
