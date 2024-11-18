Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes and the Broncos roll past the Falcons 38-6

Falcons CB Kevin King was ruled out in the second quarter with a concussion and WR Darnell Mooney pulled a hamstring in the third quarter. Atlanta ruled out eight players before the game, including several starters on defense, including CBs Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. ... In the fourth quarter, DL Zach Harrison went out with a knee injury and WR Casey Washington got hurt on a deep incompletion and walked off to the locker room with an unspecified injury. ... Broncos S Brandon Jones (abdomen), who replaced Simmons in free agency, was ruled out and replaced by Devon Key.