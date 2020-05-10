Q: Was the recent “Blue Bloods” finale the season finale, meaning it will return next season, or it is the series finale? We were introduced to a new member of the family, so it seems like a good intro into another season.

A: And we will see where that goes, since CBS has picked up “Blue Bloods” for another season.

‘SEAL Team’ will dive again

Q: My friends and I love the show “SEAL Team.” We feel it is the one military show that is so realistic to what occurs emotionally and physically within the military. Are the rumors true that this show is coming to an end?

A: No. CBS has also ordered another season of that drama.

In fact, CBS has announced renewals of 23 shows. Besides “Blue Bloods” and “SEAL Team,” they include “48 Hours,” “60 Minutes,” “All Rise,” “The Amazing Race,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Undercover Boss,” “The Unicorn” and “Young Sheldon.” Now, some of those will be on the fall schedule, some saved for later in the season. But they are all expected back in some form.

