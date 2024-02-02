Looking for Black-owned businesses to support this Black History Month? Here are some Twin Cities restaurants, cafes, boutiques, bookstores and services to check out in February — and beyond.

FOOD

Soul Bowl, known for fun soul food dishes.

STEPCHLD, with Ethiopian-inspired fine dining.

Slice Pizza, a rapidly growing local pizza chain.

Nashville Coop, with chicken tenders and fries available in varying degrees of heat.

The Dripping Root, for healthy smoothie bowls and pressed juice.

The Get Down Coffee, a cozy coffee shop with inventive lattes and pastries.

TAMU Grill and Catering, known for Kenyan cuisine.

Wendy's House of Soul, for egg rolls.

FLAVA Café, for themed drinks inspired by Black artists and writers.

Love You Cookie, for your sweet tooth.

Sammy's Avenue Eatery, when you're looking for a hearty sandwich.

SHOPPING

Black Garnet Books in St. Paul or Strive Bookstore in Minneapolis to find your next great read.

Babycake's Book Stack, a mobile bookstore for your kid's next great read.

Gigi's Flair Emporium, to accessorize your jean jacket.

D.NOLO, known for women's clothing in north loop.

ARWAY bags, known for West African leather and designs.

DRINK

Cobble Social House, for cocktails, food and a speakeasy vibe.

Du Nord, for award-winning spirits.

SERVICES

The Beauty Lounge, for multi-cultural hair styling.

Wellness Paradigm, for massage and other health services.

Reviving Roots, therapy and massage for the black community.

First Independence Bank, Minnesota's first Black-owned bank.

FRESH barbershop by Houston White for haircuts.

ZaRah Integrative and Holistic Wellness, for a community of wellness businesses.







