Five Minnesotans to watch in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament
Sara Scalia
Indiana • 5-10 • senior • guard
In her second season at Indiana, Scalia — a Stillwater native who played three seasons with the Gophers — moved from being a top reserve to a starter. The result is her best season yet, with a career high in three-point shooting (43.8%). Her ability to hit the long ball — she has a multitude of games with three or more three-pointers made — is a strong compliment to Mackenzie Holmes' inside play.
Mallory Heyer
Gophers • 6-1 • sophomore • wing
Heyer might be the Gophers' most consistent player, one who can almost always be relied upon to score around 10 points and pull down eight rebounds a game. Her defensive flexibility is a big plus, too. She's in the top five in the Big Ten in rebounding, and her long-range shooting is crucial for the Gophers.
Amaya Battle
Gophers • 5-11 • sophomore • point guard
Battle, the former Hopkins star, is third on the Gophers in scoring (10.8) and rebounding (4.6) and is first on the team and third in the Big Ten Conference in assists (5.5). The loss of Mara Braun to injury put a lot more on Battle's shoulders, including the task of going against the opponents' best perimeter defender.
Adalia McKenzie
Illinois • 5-10 • junior • guard
The Illini's season has been something of a disappointment, with a slow start to both the nonconference and Big Ten seasons. But the former Park Center star has still averaged in double figures in scoring (10.7), as well as nearly five rebounds and better than two assists per game.
Ronnie Porter
Wisconsin • 5-4 • sophomore • guard
A reserve as a freshman from St. Paul Como Park, Porter moved into the starting lineup this season and averaged about 10 points, rebounded well (better than 5.5 per game) and had better than 4.3 assists per game. Her quickness is vital to the Badgers' perimeter defense.