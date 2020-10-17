Week 1 schedule

Friday: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday: Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (BTN); Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9); Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. (BTN); Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (FS1); Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. (BTN); Michigan at Gophers, 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)