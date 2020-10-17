Week 1 schedule
Friday: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Saturday: Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (BTN); Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9); Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. (BTN); Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (FS1); Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. (BTN); Michigan at Gophers, 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)
Interim Falcons coach Morris will try to be the exception — have a winning record
The new Falcons coach will try to buck a trend: Only 34.2% of them won their first game.
Souhan: Zimmer trusted his gut on fourth down vs. Seattle — justifiably
There has to be room in sports for human intuition, and for leaders who know their players. Mike Zimmer's late-game decision in the Vikings' loss to Seattle last Sunday sparked a week's worth of second-guessing.
Kentucky snaps skid at Neyland, beats No. 18 Tennessee 34-7
Two years ago, Kentucky was playing well before being shut down at Neyland Stadium by a Tennessee team with a losing record.
The Call: Vikings vs. Falcons
The Vikings believe they're headed in the right direction after nearly winning in Seattle, and with a home game before their bye week, they'll enjoy a productive day on offense.
Mark Craig's Week 6 NFL picks against the spread
Picking last week's Upset Special — FitzMagic over SanTragic as an 8-point underdog — was as easy as Russell Wilson driving 94 yards in two minutes.