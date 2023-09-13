The nonconference season heats up in the Big Ten, which will have seven teams facing opponents from other Power Five conferences over the weekend, including six matchups with ACC teams. In addition, East Division contender Penn State starts its league schedule. (The Gophers-North Carolina prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday unless noted):

Three with intrigue

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m., FOX

* Nittany Lions (2-0) test their high-powered offense against a Fighting Illini defense that was rocked in Kansas. Penn State 31, Illinois 14

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m., Peacock

* Spartans are 2-0, but can they focus on football with this Mel Tucker situation? Washington 34, Michigan State 16

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, 3 p.m., FOX

* Hilltoppers love to push the pace, but they'll be out-athleted by 2-0 Buckeyes. Ohio State 35, Western Kentucky 10

Keep an eye on

Louisville at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

* Hoosiers meet old foe Jeff Brohm, who went 4-1 vs. Indiana while at Purdue. Louisville 27, Indiana 13

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

* Badgers will try to rebound from loss at Washington State against a Sun Belt title contender. Wisconsin 24, Georgia Southern 17

And the rest

Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m., Friday, FS1

* QB Taulia Tagovailoa, RB Roman Hembry and 2-0 Terps will be too much for Cavs to stop. Maryland 37, Virginia 20

Northwestern at No. 21 Duke, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

* Blue Devils run win streak over 'Cats to five. Duke 24, Northwestern 10

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* Brian Ferentz's offense finally breaks that 25-point barrier for 2-0 Hawkeyes. Iowa 35, Western Michigan 10

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* RB Kyle Monangai gives 2-0 Scarlet Knights a spark. Rutgers 23, Virginia Tech 20

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1

* Huskers get Matt Rhule his first win. Nebraska 21, Northern Illinois 13

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

* Name your score for 2-0 Wolverines. Michigan 41, Bowling Green 10

Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., NBC

* Boilers drop to 0-2 at home. Syracuse 27, Purdue 24