Biden adviser meets with Qatari leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas negotiations

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday expressed openness to renewing negotiations with the United States over his country's rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was ''no harm'' in engaging with its ''enemy.'' The timing of Khamenei's remarks came just one day after the newly minted Iranian president' visit. There have been indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in recent years mediated by Oman and Qatar, two of the United States' Middle East interlocutors when it comes to Iran.