A bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle at a Carver County intersection was identified Monday as a nordic ski coach with St. Louis Park High School.

John R. Dyste, 66, was hit by a vehicle about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 just southwest of Chaska near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Dyste, of Carver, died on Sept. 8 at HCMC.

The driver, a 75-year-old woman from Belle Plaine, was checked out by emergency responders for minor injuries, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Dyste was a longtime ski coach of the boys and girls teams, and as of last season had been sharing the duties with Doug Peterson.

"He loved nordic skiing, and he loved the kids here," St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andy Ewald said Monday. "He loved sharing his know of the sport."

Anika Hanson, an administrator of the SLP Nordic skiing Facebook page, said in a posting, "Dyste was an outstanding coach who cared deeply about every single skier's development and was always repping the newest and coolest ski/snow gear."

Hanson said some student-athletes' parents are planning to place a memorial in Theodore Wirth Regional Park, a wintertime favorite of skiers.

