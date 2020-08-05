A bicyclist out for a trail ride was struck by a pickup truck driver and killed while crossing a road in southern Minnesota, authorities in Blue Earth County said Wednesday.

The collision east of Madison Lake occurred about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday where the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail crosses County Road 189, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The bicyclist Earl Pofahl, 66, of Faribault, Minn., was taken by air ambulance to a hospital and died there. The driver, 57-year-old Sean Baggott, of Mankato, was not hurt.

The crossing has signs that direct trail users to yield to vehicle traffic, according to the Sheriff’s Office.