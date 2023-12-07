POP/ROCK

Beyoncé, "My House"

A brand-new song plays over the closing credits of her "Renaissance" film: the bold, brassy and bass-heavy "My House." Fusing '90s house music with more hard-edge, futuristic sounds, the track draws from several of the different eras of dance music Beyoncé honored on her kaleidoscopic 2022 album "Renaissance," with a little of the marching band flair of "Homecoming" thrown in for good measure. "Don't make me get up out of my seat," Bey growls with an extra curl in her lip. "Don't make me come up off of this beat." You heard her!

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Lana Del Rey, "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

On "The Grants" on her current album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," the elusive chanteuse pays tribute to "'Rocky Mountain High,' the way John Denver sang." She's released another tribute to Denver with this cover. Leave it to Del Rey to take a ubiquitous piece of Americana and make it seem hauntingly new. She slightly slows Denver's jaunty pace, swapping out acoustic guitar for melancholy piano. But just when you think she's made this anthem too much of a downer for a singalong to break out, a warm chorus of other voices joins in and leads her home.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Tyla, "Truth or Dare"

Tyla, from South Africa, is courting global audiences by bringing the breathy tunefulness of R&B singers like Aaliyah to songs that fuse sleek electronic 1990s R&B with current African beats. She's nominated for a Grammy for her international hit "Water." In her new song, "Truth or Dare," she glides above an amapiano groove to address an on-again, off-again affair that's complicated by past disappearances and her newfound success: "Would you still want me if I didn't have it all?" Singing "care" and "dare" as two-syllable words is just one of the hooks.

JON PARELES, New York Times

JAZZ

Oscar Peterson Trio, "My One and Only Love"

Peterson and his classic, airtight trio — with Ray Brown on bass and Ed Thigpen on drums — were more than five years into their life as a group when they performed in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1964. A recording of that concert recently resurfaced, and was released this month for the first time as an LP, "Con Alma." Peterson plays the standard ballad "My One and Only Love" with his usual flair, splicing in moments of fond hesitation with lightning-speed dashes down the keyboard, wedging in an extended Gershwin reference and ending with a quote from Bach. You get the idea: If it could be done on the keyboard, he could do it. And it was never anything but a marvel to hear him go.

GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO, New York Times

New releases