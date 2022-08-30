Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, both coming off season-ending injuries in 2021, are back as the Gophers' top two running backs. A look at some big games for each:

Mohamed Ibrahim

Dec. 26, 2018, Gophers 34, Georgia Tech 10 in Quick Lane Bowl

* Ibrahim rushes 31 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns and is named the game's MVP.

Jan. 1, 2020, Gophers 31, Auburn 24 in Outback Bowl

* Ibrahim carries 20 times for 140 yards and a TD, including six rushes for 33 yards and a pair of first downs as the Gophers drain the final 8:38 off the clock.

Oct. 30, 2020, Maryland 45, Gophers 44 (OT)

* Ibrahim rushes 41 times for 207 yards and four TDs in a loss in College Park, Md. A week later, he would rush 30 times for 224 yards and four TDs in a 41-14 win at Illinois.

Trey Potts

Sept. 11, 2021, Gophers 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

* Making his first start in place of Ibrahim, Potts carries 34 times for 178 yards and two TDs.

Sept. 18, 2021, Gophers 30, Colorado 0

* Potts rushes 26 times for 121 yards and three TDs as the Gophers roll in Boulder, Colo.

Sept. 25, 2021, Bowling Green 14, Gophers 10

* Potts rushes 27 times for 141 yards. He's stopped for a 5-yard loss when coach P.J. Fleck elects to go for the first down with the Gophers facing fourth-and-1 from their 29-yard line in the first quarter.