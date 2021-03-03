Best Buy offers an array of services for seniors through its Lively brand, and under a new partnership, those will now be available on Apple Watches.

The services range from helping seniors connect with emergency responders to urgent care consultations, concierge help and health tracking.

The services work through Best Buy's Lively app.

Best Buy executives said last week during the Richfield-based company's earning call that health services would be a big focus this year. Besides helping seniors stay independent through technology, the unit also includes fitness trackers and other devices.

A service coming soon through the Apple Watch partnership will be Live Agent Assist. After it is activated, the Apple Watch will able to detect a hard fall, and the service center will then call to see if the person is OK and contact family members or emergency responders if necessary.

Best Buy Health worked closely with Apple on Live Agent Assist, making the company one of the first to use Apple's new fall detection technology.

"By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we're creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families," said David Inns, president of active aging at Best Buy Health, in a statement. "It's the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health's mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections."

People also can sign up to keep family or friends informed about their health and safety with automatic updates.

