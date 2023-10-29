To get the most out of your internet connection, you'll need a router that can access the speeds you're paying for. That doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune to buy the best Wi-Fi routers, though.

Check out CNET's top budget Wi-Fi router pick below.

TP-Link Archer AX21

CNET TAKE: Available for $100 (or less if you catch a sale), the TP-Link Archer AX21 is an entry-level, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router that supports top speeds of up to 1,201Mbps (1.2Gbps) on its 5GHz band. It's nothing fancy, but it offered near flawless performance for small- to medium-size homes in our tests, and it's a cinch to set up and use thanks to TP-Link's Tether app.

Best of all, when tested against similar routers from names like Asus and Netgear, the AX21 held its own with faster download speeds, better range and low latency, too. Add in a functional band steering mode that automatically steers you between the 2.4 and 5GHz bands within a single network, plus guest network controls and even a quality of service engine for prioritizing traffic to the most important devices on your network, and you're looking at a decent home networking upgrade that's as simple and affordable as it gets. It isn't powerful enough to max out speeds on a gigabit network, but it can still hit consistent close-range speeds near 700Mbps or so, which is more than enough for most households.

CNET.com