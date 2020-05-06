A collision between a dump truck and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota left a man dead.

James Edward Olson, 64, of Bemidji, was driving his pickup southbound on Parkers Lake Road in Turtle River Township. He entered the intersection at NE. Birchmont Beach Road about 3:55 p.m. and collided with a dump truck, the State Patrol said.

Olson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D., where he later died, the patrol’s report said.

The dump truck driver, identified by the patrol as 28-year-old Greggory Raymond Dobmeier, of Kelliher, Minn., was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.