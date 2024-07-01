Officials with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are in Crookston, Minn., investigating a use-of-force incident involving law enforcement.

The BCA did not name the agency involved nor did it release any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or when it happened.

The BCA said it would release more information once a preliminary investigation was complete.

This is the second shooting involving an officer in Crookston in recent months. In May, two Crookston police officers and a Polk County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Andrew Dale, 35. The officers were responding to a 911 call about a man wielding a hatchet. Dale reportedly charged at officers, who used less lethal rounds before shooting him.

Dale later died at a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for further updates.








