The Dr. Dish headquarters are in Bloomington.
Minnesota garage to national impact: 'Dr. Dish' shoots for the stars

8:33am
The first designs of a basketball practice device now known as Dr. Dish started in a garage with Doug Campbell's family wanting to make training easier — for volleyball.
Two University of Utah players from Minnesota, Gianna Kneepkens (5) and Jenna Johnson (22), have been instrumental parts of the Utes’ surge.
Four Minnesotans help two Utah teams make noise in the Pac-12

January 5
Basketball Across Minnesota: Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are members of Utah's first-ever top-10 women's team; Ben Carlson and Gabe Madsen helped the Utes men start 4-0 in the Pac-12.
St. Thomas guard Riley Miller is using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted because of COVID-19 and leads the Tommies in scoring again this
State's best D-I men's basketball team? St. Thomas makes a solid case

December 29, 2022
Basketball Across Minnesota: How good are the Tommies? They're 11-5, including wins in their first two Summit League games. And despite being only two years removed from D-III, the debate is on over whether they'd beat the Gophers.
Central Lakes College coach Jim Russell talked to his players during a game in Brainerd this season. Russell, in his 25th season, has 485 victories in
8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting

December 22, 2022
Basketball Across Minnesota: In his 25th season at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Jim Russell has racked up victories and built deep connections with his players.
Brody Fox (holding sign) celebrated with his Wisconsin-Stout teammates after scoring 70 points at Greenville (Ill.) on Nov. 18.
70 points in one game: Mahtomedi native Fox on college scoring spree

December 15, 2022
Basketball Across Minnesota: Brody Fox, brother of injured Gophers forward Parker Fox, leads NCAA Division III in scoring — and hit all but four of his 38 field-goal tries on his 70-point night for Wisconsin-Stout.