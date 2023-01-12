basketball across minnesota
Minnesota garage to national impact: 'Dr. Dish' shoots for the stars
The first designs of a basketball practice device now known as Dr. Dish started in a garage with Doug Campbell's family wanting to make training easier — for volleyball.
Four Minnesotans help two Utah teams make noise in the Pac-12
Basketball Across Minnesota: Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are members of Utah's first-ever top-10 women's team; Ben Carlson and Gabe Madsen helped the Utes men start 4-0 in the Pac-12.
State's best D-I men's basketball team? St. Thomas makes a solid case
Basketball Across Minnesota: How good are the Tommies? They're 11-5, including wins in their first two Summit League games. And despite being only two years removed from D-III, the debate is on over whether they'd beat the Gophers.
8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting
Basketball Across Minnesota: In his 25th season at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Jim Russell has racked up victories and built deep connections with his players.
70 points in one game: Mahtomedi native Fox on college scoring spree
Basketball Across Minnesota: Brody Fox, brother of injured Gophers forward Parker Fox, leads NCAA Division III in scoring — and hit all but four of his 38 field-goal tries on his 70-point night for Wisconsin-Stout.
