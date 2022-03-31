CEO Pay Watch: Bahram Akradi, chairman and CEO of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., took home a salary of only $50,000 last year. But the company also paid him back for a $17.7 million loan.

Total compensation for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021: $17,998,924

$17,998,924 Salary: $50,000

$50,000 Other compensation: $17,948,924

$17,948,924 Total 2021 shareholder return: 17.2%

Note: Life Time completed its initial public offering of stock in early October returning to the public markets after six years as a private company. Six years in which the company didn't have to report executive compensation.

In conjunction with the new offering and to comply with NYSE listing standards against loans to officers the company repaid Akradi $17,673,042 for a loan of he made the company in 2018. That total makes up his other compensation total for the year.

Life Time's offering was downsized in the days leading up to the pricing on Oct. 7 but still raised $702 million by selling 39 million shares at $18 a share.

In March 2020, in response to COVID-19, and the need for the company to preserve cash, Akradi cut his $1 million annual salary to zero for the remainder of the year. He also agreed not to take any annual bonus he might have earned. He also agreed to cut all but $50,000 of his annual salary and bonus in 2021.

For 2021, in lieu of the salary and bonus opportunity, the compensation committee agreed to grant Akradi 500,000 shares of preferred stock and 525,714 restricted stock units. Those equity awards had a grant date value of $23.9 million.