The city's first urban winery is now open in the North Loop.

AxeBridge Wine Co. (411 N. Washington Av., Mpls., axebridgewineco.com) is a full-production winery brought to you by the team behind Schram Vineyards Winery & Brewery in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska.

The winery offers a variety of new and familiar varietals, including Syrah Rose, Marquette and Frontenac Blanc, leveraging locally harvested grapes.

There's also a large patio and indoor tasting bar, and its kitchen serves a selection of small bites. Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.