CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon (3.8 liters) to $2.18 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks.
The price at the pump on Nov. 20 was 51 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel rose a penny to $2.49 over the past two weeks.
