Northern Engraving Corp. is laying off about 80 employees at its facility in Spring Grove in the southeast corner of the state.

"They called me this morning," said Saundra Solum, mayor of Spring Grove. "They're still keeping it open as more of a warehouse."

It is not clear how many employees will remain at the facility.

The company produces metal trim for automobiles and appliances. It also makes nameplates and building surfaces.

The company notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development of the layoffs, which are expected to be handled in phases beginning Dec. 6 and completed by the end of that month. It affects both hourly and salaried employees.

A representative of Northern Engraving could not be reached for comment.

Northern Engraving is based in Sparta, Wis., and is a subsidiary of the German company NBHX Trim Group.

"We're a small town. That will be a pretty big impact," said Solum of the layoffs.

Solum said that Spring Grove's population is approximately 1,200 to 1,300 people.