First responders in Shelburne County are searching for a man who went underwater in the Mississippi River off an Elk River park on Friday morning and has not resurfaced.

According to the Shelburne County Sheriff's Office, the man went under around 11:43 a.m. after rescuing his two children who had started to struggle in the current.

The father grabbed one of the children and helped them to a sandbar, the statement said. He then supported the second child long enough to push them to shore before he disappeared in the water.

At least 13 local, county and state agencies were assisting with the search as of late Friday afternoon.

Drownings in Minnesota and the United States have increased in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state averaged 36 non-boating drownings each year from 2010 to 2019. From 2020 through 2023, that average number jumped to 45 annually, according to the data.

Fifty-three drownings were recorded in 2021, the highest annual number since 2001. Through June this year, the state has recorded 13 drownings.

Officials stress that children in the water should wear life jackets and be supervised by adults. They've also warned this spring and summer about high water levels and fast-moving currents, especially in the aftermath of intense rainfall across much of Minnesota in June.







