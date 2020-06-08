Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man they say set fire to a St. Paul neighborhood school and several businesses recently.

The man was seen starting fires at several locations, including Gordon Parks High School. Authorities did not know where the man lives.

The St. Paul division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — which was activated to respond to the unrest in the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s death — is investigating the incident along with St. Paul’s fire and police departments, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division and the FBI.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, e-mail atftips@atf.gov or submit anonymously at ReportIt.com.

STAFF REPORT