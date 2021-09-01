Authorities on Wednesday identified the woman they say was killed and found dead in her St. Paul condominium southwest of downtown.

Angela C. Huntington, 51, was the victim of a homicide, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, but nothing more is being said how she died.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, we aren't releasing that information at this time," said police spokeswoman Natalie Davis.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are asking that anyone with information about the case to call them at 651-266-5650.

Huntington's body was found by relatives Monday morning in her condo in the 300 block of Ramsey Street.

Authorities are also not saying yet when or where Huntington died.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482