Authorities have identified the worker who died last week at a fertilizer company south of the Twin Cities.
John Reinhardt, 37, of Hampton, was pulled into a machine at Sustane Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls on Feb. 1 and was killed, the Midwest Regional Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
Reinhardt's death is being investigated by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Authorities have not released any further details about the incident.
Reinhardt was born and raised in Hastings, according to his online obituary, which noted that he "will forever be remembered for having a heart of gold and a stellar singing voice."
