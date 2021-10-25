Authorities on Monday identified the van driver who died in a crash at night over the weekend on Hwy. 100 in Brooklyn Center.

Javier C. Granados, 30, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck about 9:25 p.m. Saturday while exiting from northbound Hwy. 100 to Humboldt Avenue from the highway, the State Patrol said.

The van rolled down an embankment and landed on its side on the highway, according to the patrol.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482