Authorities on Monday identified the Pine County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a domestic abuse suspect on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.

Deputy Joshua Pepin shot and killed Anthony Michael Legato, 25, of Oak Park Heights, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Pine County deputies responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. Friday from Grand Casino Hinckley. Deputies spotted Legato’s car on their way to the casino and began pursuit.

Legato entered I-35, driving south in the northbound lanes before stopping on the side of the highway, according to the BCA. Pepin pulled over south of Legato’s vehicle and got out of his squad car. Then Legato got back into his car and began to pull into oncoming traffic, the BCA said.

Pepin shot Legato “at one point” afterward, the BCA said. It was not clear why Pepin fired his weapon.

RYAN FAIRCLOTH