Authorities on Friday identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision over the weekend in Brooklyn Center.

Chee Vang, 32, of Brooklyn Center, died late Sunday morning after he collided with a minivan at Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 70th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported.

An off-duty North Memorial Health Hospital paramedic was performing CPR on the motorcycle driver before Vang was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died shortly after noon, the examiner's office said.

The minivan driver, Ariel L. Larson, was turning left from southbound Brooklyn Boulevard and was hit by Vang as he drove west on 70th, police said.

Police have not said whether anyone else was injured.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482