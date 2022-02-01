Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who died after getting in a fight with another man over the weekend in Fridley.

Joseph D. Skogen, 45, of Coon Rapids, died Sunday night at the scene, the 6500 block of NE Pierce Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect fled but was soon captured. The Sheriff's Office identified him as a 42-year-old man from Fridley. He was jailed on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, then released Tuesday without being charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"The case has not been sent to our office for review, so no charges are imminent," said Elizabeth Mohr, spokeswoman for the County Attorney's Office.

Police and emergency medical responders were called about 10:20 p.m. to the scene, where they discovered Skogen unconscious, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal details about what led to the fight.