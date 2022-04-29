Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in his home near Willmar, Minn.

Steven Coulston, 64, was shot Tuesday night in Lake Lillian at a home in the 10900 block of SE. 165th Avenue, the Kandiyohi County Chief Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A woman who called 911 from the home about 15 miles southeast of Willmar said the gun "discharged accidentally," and her 64-year-old husband was shot in the head, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Julie Wyffels.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to say who had control of the gun. No arrests have been announced.

The facts around the circumstances of the shooting death remain under investigation, said Sheriff's detective Sgt. Kent Bauman.