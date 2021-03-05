Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

Ryan A. Whiteis-Saks, 30, was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment in the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Authorities said that Whiteis-Saks had no permanent address at the time of his death.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the killing, nor have they revealed any circumstances leading up to the killing.

