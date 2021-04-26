A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis last week.
Iaan J. Wade of Minneapolis was shot multiple times about 8:40 p.m. Thursday at E. 22nd Street and S. Oakland Avenue, said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests were announced.
Responding officers provided rescue aid, said police spokesman John Elder, but Wade died at the scene.
An investigation suggests that the suspect and victim knew each other, Elder said.
PAUL WALSH
