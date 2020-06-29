Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death in north Minneapolis.

Antonio D. Taylor, 25, of Fridley, was shot multiple times somewhere in the 4100 block of N. Aldrich Avenue on June 23, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation and other reports of shots fired, police said.

Police spokesman John Elder said when officers arrived on scene, they learned that Taylor had been transported in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died that evening.

No arrests have been announced in connection with Taylor’s death.

The shooting is part of a surge of violence since Memorial Day that has killed Taylor and seven others, and injured at least 118 people through Saturday.

Officials are attributing the sharp rise to the COVID-19 pandemic, eroded public trust after the police killing of George Floyd and the reluctance of some Minneapolis officers to take initiative amid intense scrutiny.