Authorities on Thursday identified the boy who drowned in a residential pool in south Minneapolis early this summer.

Bryce K. Washington, 7, of Minneapolis, went under in the pool at a home in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue on June 25, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the Bryce's death an accident.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office water patrol was called to the home early in the evening after being alerted to Bryce having gone underwater. Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene before he was taken to HCMC, where he died that night.

Authorities have yet to disclose more details about the death.