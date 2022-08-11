Authorities on Thursday identified the boy who drowned in a residential pool in south Minneapolis early this summer.
Bryce K. Washington, 7, of Minneapolis, went under in the pool at a home in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue on June 25, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the Bryce's death an accident.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office water patrol was called to the home early in the evening after being alerted to Bryce having gone underwater. Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene before he was taken to HCMC, where he died that night.
Authorities have yet to disclose more details about the death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Authorities ID boy who drowned in residential pool in south Minneapolis last month
The 7-year-old's death has been ruled as accidental.
Local
Minnesota Nurses Association sets date for strike vote in contract dispute with hospitals
The union announced Thursday that 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area are set to vote Monday, Aug. 15.
St. Paul
St. Paul Public Schools superintendent in line for new contract
Joe Gothard received high marks in annual job review.
West Metro
Charge: Unlicensed driver speeding before killing driver in Plymouth crash
The complaint says Christopher Keyes has been convicted of speeding in Minnesota seven times since 2019, including four weeks after the fatal crash for driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Rochester
18-year-old driver dies in collision with semi at southern Minnesota intersection
The crash occurred roughly 4 miles west of Wanamingo in Goodhue County.