Authorities on Wednesday identified the young man who was fatally shot in a north Minneapolis home a day earlier.

Keshaun J. Leuzzo-Mapp, 19, of Minneapolis, was shot in the torso about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Several people were questioned by police at the scene, a home in the 5100 block of N. Dupont Avenue. No arrests have been announced as of late Wednesday morning.

Officers and Fire Department personnel rendered aid to Leuzzo-Mapp until paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

"Multiple people located in the residence when officers arrived" were taken downtown and interviewed by investigators, police spokesman John Elder said Tuesday.

