Writer Yaa Gyasi, author of the bestselling novel "Homegoing" and a new novel, "Transcendent Kingdom," has canceled her appearance later this month in the Talking Volumes series.
Gyasi was scheduled to open the series with an online interview Sept. 17, but had to withdraw because she was also scheduled to come to the Twin Cities Feb. 11-12 to speak to the author lecture series PenPals at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. An exclusivity clause in her PenPals contract forced her publicist to withdraw Gyasi from Talking Volumes.
This year's virtual lineup for Talking Volumes includes writers Claudia Rankine, Helen Macdonald and Sarah M. Broom. A fourth writer will be announced soon.
@StribBooks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Study: Cancer cases likely in those exposed to atomic test
After decades of study, the National Cancer Institute said Tuesday that some excess cancer cases likely resulted from exposure to radioactive fallout that wafted across New Mexico after the U.S. government detonated the first atomic bomb in 1945. However, the exact number is unknown.
Variety
Suspect in St. Louis officer's slaying has long crime record
The man charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a St. Louis police officer has a long history of violent crime and missed a court appearance last month in Florida, where he is accused of false imprisonment and sexual battery.
Eat & Drink
9 Mexican restaurants, new or coming soon to the Twin Cities
These spots are riding the wave of heightened interest in this cuisine.
National
Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election
Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency, the "troll factory" that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential election.
National
The Latest: Experts: No guarantees on human testing vaccines
A handful of the dozens of experimental coronavirus vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle -- looking for the needed proof they really work.