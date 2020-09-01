Writer Yaa Gyasi, author of the bestselling novel "Homegoing" and a new novel, "Transcendent Kingdom," has canceled her appearance later this month in the Talking Volumes series.

Gyasi was scheduled to open the series with an online interview Sept. 17, but had to withdraw because she was also scheduled to come to the Twin Cities Feb. 11-12 to speak to the author lecture series PenPals at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. An exclusivity clause in her PenPals contract forced her publicist to withdraw Gyasi from Talking Volumes.

This year's virtual lineup for Talking Volumes includes writers Claudia Rankine, Helen Macdonald and Sarah M. Broom. A fourth writer will be announced soon.

