An all-terrain vehicle rider crashed near his central Minnesota home and died, authorities said Tuesday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted about 6:15 a.m. Monday to the wreck in Cushing Township just west of Round Lake and roughly 3 miles north of Randall.
Joseph C. Stein, 67, lost control of the ATV on Emerald Road and was thrown to his death, the Sheriff's Office said.
