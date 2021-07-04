At least three people died in crashes over the weekend in Minnesota.

On Sunday, two people were killed in a multivehicle crash in Ham Lake.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling west on NE. Crosstown Boulevard crossed the center line near NE. Urbank Street about 2:45 p.m. and crashed into an eastbound vehicle. A man and woman died at the scene.

Another male and female were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with noncritical injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victims' names have not yet been released.

On Saturday evening, motorcyclist Christopher James Hodson, 37, of Fargo, N.D., died in a crash in Clay County.

According to the State Patrol, a Dodge Durango and Hodson's motorcycle were northbound on N. 34th Street in Dilworth, Minn., when the motorcycle tried to pass the vehicle on the right side and struck the backside of the Durango.

The motorcycle ran off the road and Hodsonr, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle.

