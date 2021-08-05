At least two people were killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in White Pine Township in Aitkin County.

According to the State Patrol, a 2018 Toyota Camry headed south on Hwy. 65 just south of Hwy. 27 went into the northbound lane to pass a 2015 Toyota Sienna and struck a northbound 2011 Toyota RAV4 head-on just before noon.

The condition of the Camry's driver, a 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, has not yet been disclosed.

The RAV4 driver, Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown, 75, of Jacobson, Minn., died at the scene, as did her passenger, Wayne Emanuel Brown, 84, also of Jacobson. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the Sienna, David Paul Jedinak, 71, of Fridley, was not hurt, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt.

STAFF REPORT