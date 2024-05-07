BEIJING — Chinese state media are reporting a knife attack with possible deaths at a hospital in the country's southwest.
The official Xinhua News Agency said there were more than 10 casualties in what it called a ''vicious assault'' in Yunnan province. A report from Guizhou province television citing unnamed authorities said that two had died and 23 people were injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least 10 casualties reported in a hospital attack in southwestern China
Chinese state media are reporting a knife attack with possible deaths at a hospital in the country's southwest.
World
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university as campus protests spread to Europe
Police arrested some 125 activists as they broke up a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp at the University of Amsterdam in the early hours of Tuesday, as protests that have roiled campuses in the United States spread into Europe.
Business
Congo military releases 2 Kenya Airways staffers held for 2 weeks over cargo dispute
The Republic of Congo's military has released two Kenya Airways staffers who were detained for two weeks in a cargo dispute, Kenya's foreign ministry said Monday.
World
Australian woman denies murdering her former husband's relatives with poisonous mushroom lunch
A woman accused of serving her ex-husband's family poisonous mushrooms pleaded not guilty in an Australian court on Tuesday to three charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder.
World
India votes in third phase of national elections as PM Modi escalates his rhetoric against Muslims
Millions of Indian voters across 93 constituencies were casting ballots on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mounted an increasingly shrill election campaign, ramping up polarizing rhetoric in incendiary speeches that have targeted the Muslim minority.