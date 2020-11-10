State officials are encouraging sign-ups through the MNsure exchange despite arguments Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court over the future of the federal Affordable Care Act.

A final decision isn't expected until next year in the court case, which argues the federal health law is unconstitutional because Congress zeroed out the tax penalty for individuals who don't buy coverage.

Some health care stocks gained value Tuesday after questioning by justices suggested the court would not strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which launched MNsure and other government-run insurance exchanges in 2013.

Legal challenges over the years to the federal law have created uncertainty for consumers, yet signing up for health insurance is the only way to ensure comprehensive coverage for 2021, said Nate Clark, the chief executive of the state's MNsure exchange, during a call with reporters.

"As of today, the ACA is the law of the land and so our assumption is that all consumers who want to be covered should come through open enrollment," Clark said. The sign-up period started Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 22.

In September, about 104,000 people were buying individual market coverage through MNsure. The plans provide insurance for people who are self-employed or don't get health coverage for their employer.

People also use MNsure to see if they might qualify for state public health insurance programs for those with lower incomes. About 53% of households buying individual market coverage through MNsure use premium tax credits provided through the health law.

MNsure is projecting that individual market enrollment will hold steady next year, Clark said. Economic instability with the coronavirus pandemic means that more people are holding onto coverage throughout the year, he said.

"There's nothing like a public health emergency," Clark said, "to help folks understand and appreciate the importance of having comprehensive coverage."

This fall, MNsure announced that individual market consumers in 80 counties next year will see three or more health insurance companies competing on the government-run exchange — up from 31 counties this year. Average premium increases from returning carriers will range from 1 to 4%, according to the state Commerce Department.

