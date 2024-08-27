As Oasis reunites, a timeline of the Britpop band's tumult

Liam performs at a benefit concert for the victims of the deadly Manchester Arena bombing, prompting speculation the brothers could reunite. He blasts Noel's absence, saying he had shown his ''true colors.'' Benefit organizers say Noel — whose spokesperson said he couldn't attend because of a family trip — approved using Oasis' music during the concert and that he would donate royalties from ''Don't Look Back in Anger'' to the British Red Cross' One Love Manchester fund. Noel is later announced as the headliner of a concert in honor of the victims as the venue reopens.