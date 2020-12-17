Artists of the year

Artists of the Year: The muralists

Galleries shuttered their doors. Museums closed — twice. But in 2020, Minnesota’s artists marched on. In the days following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, entrepreneurs boarded up their storefronts. That’s when the muralists took over. Floyd’s solemn face popped up on plywood everywhere along with messages of sadness, anger, hope and, above all, solidarity. “Say His Name.” “Justice 4 George.” “Black Lives Matter.” A sense that something could change filled the air. And while the list of names kept growing, the muralists kept painting.