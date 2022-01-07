Police have arrested a suspect they say punched a man whose body was found a week later in his St. Paul apartment.

The 39-year-old man remains jailed in connection with the death of 51-year-old Carlos V. Rocha, whose body was found on Dec. 27 in the 600 block of N. Snelling Avenue.

Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Rocha called police to his apartment on Dec. 20 to report he'd been punched by someone in the building. At the time, officers took a report and medics responded, but Rocha was not taken to a hospital.

Fire Department personnel checking on him a week later located his body. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died due to injuries from the assault.