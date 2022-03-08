A suspicious death over the weekend in central Minnesota has led to a suspect being arrested, authorities said Monday.

Law enforcement arrived at a home in the 600 block of S. Hwy. 10 in Motley and located a female's body there, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

A male was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about the death, and the identities of the two people involved have yet to be released. Autopsy results are pending.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the death was "an isolated incident."